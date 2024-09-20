Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy

Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Foran Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 3.82. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.77.

