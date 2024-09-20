Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Foran Mining from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FOM stock opened at C$3.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 3.82. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.67.

