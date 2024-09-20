Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Foran Mining from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Foran Mining Trading Down 0.3 %
