Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.98

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $12.25. Fortescue shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Fortescue Stock Up 2.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
