Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

FTNT stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

