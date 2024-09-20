Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 222.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.16% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 172.8% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 85,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

FRLA stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

