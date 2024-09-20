Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 491.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

