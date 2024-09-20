Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after buying an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $68,391,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

