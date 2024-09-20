Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Sells £11,200,000 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Wray sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £11,200,000 ($14,795,244.39).

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 161 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.47 million, a PE ratio of 8,097.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. Franchise Brands plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

