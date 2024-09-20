Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in August

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

FBRT stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 89.36, a current ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

