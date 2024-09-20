Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 2%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 884.50 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 882 ($11.65). 237,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 418,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($11.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frasers Group

Frasers Group Trading Up 2.0 %

About Frasers Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.