Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 2%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 884.50 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 882 ($11.65). 237,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 418,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($11.43).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frasers Group
Frasers Group Trading Up 2.0 %
About Frasers Group
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.