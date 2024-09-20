Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.22. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.68.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.