FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises about 4.5% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FTAI Aviation worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.0 %

FTAI opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $132.41.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

