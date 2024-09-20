Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FNKO stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 160.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Funko by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

