Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Funko Price Performance
FNKO stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Funko
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Funko
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.