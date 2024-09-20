Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 50,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 59,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$93.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.