Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 50,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 59,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$93.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
