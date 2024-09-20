FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Foran Mining Price Performance

FOM stock opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.77. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67.

