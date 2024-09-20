FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Cut by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.77.

TSE ERO opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

