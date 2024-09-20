FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immatics Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Immatics Trading Down 0.2 %

IMTX opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 23.34% and a negative net margin of 103.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,860 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 639,911 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Immatics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 891,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $7,676,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

