FY2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of LBRT opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Liberty Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,076.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,076.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,231. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

