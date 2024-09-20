FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Small Cap (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

