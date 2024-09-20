FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Boosted by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of COO opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,381 shares of company stock worth $14,927,361. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

