FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC) Issued By HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of URC stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.68. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.25.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( TSE:URC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

