FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

NYSE AA opened at $34.92 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

