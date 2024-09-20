FY2025 EPS Estimates for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Royalty in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.05 million, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,369 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Natixis grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.