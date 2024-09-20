FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Techne in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,771,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,493,000 after acquiring an additional 351,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 290,510 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

