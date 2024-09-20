Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
GXYEF stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
