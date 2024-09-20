Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

GXYEF stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

