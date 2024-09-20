Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Garda Property Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Garda Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 10.06.
Garda Property Group Company Profile
