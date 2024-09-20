Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $18.14 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

