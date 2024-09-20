Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Down 4.1%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.25). 64,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 30,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.30).
Gattaca Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gattaca
In related news, insider Matt Wragg purchased 33,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £31,368.90 ($41,438.44). Insiders own 63.79% of the company’s stock.
Gattaca Company Profile
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
Featured Stories
