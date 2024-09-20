GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 3.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.18. 429,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,576,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

