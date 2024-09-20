GDS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $559.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $562.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total value of $4,908,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,669,016.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.41, for a total transaction of $211,936.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,352.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.87, for a total transaction of $4,908,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,669,016.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,426 shares of company stock worth $185,053,425 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

