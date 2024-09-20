Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.59. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 238,917 shares changing hands.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 3.56.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

