General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

