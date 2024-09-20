Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 116.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.7% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 53,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.6% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 319,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $1,727,430. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.