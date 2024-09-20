Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.23 and traded as high as C$2.62. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 2.02%. Analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3117506 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Geodrill

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 424,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$1,150,666.00. 41.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

