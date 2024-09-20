Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Trading Up 0.2%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.22. 6,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 7,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

