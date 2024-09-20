Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Glanbia Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

