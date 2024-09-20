Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.