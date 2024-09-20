Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFMV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

