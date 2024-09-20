Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 806 Shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.16% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICOP opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Profile

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

