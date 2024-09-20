Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $10,378,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

UNP stock opened at $248.44 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

