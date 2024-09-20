Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

