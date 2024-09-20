Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $118,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.50 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

