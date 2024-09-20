Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VFH stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

