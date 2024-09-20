Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $231,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICF stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

