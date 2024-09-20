Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $335,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 175,403 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

