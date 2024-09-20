Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $37,000 Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 152.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

