Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $134.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

