Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $57,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $154.55 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

