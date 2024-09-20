Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $26,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $120.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $121.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

