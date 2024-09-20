Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDHY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 310,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,830,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

